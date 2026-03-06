Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $264.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

