Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

