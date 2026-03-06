Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 92,317 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 323.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,317 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. President Capital reduced their price objective on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.1%

TSLA opened at $405.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.36, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.