Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Pearson, PLC $PSO

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,104,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pearson by 62.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pearson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $13.04 on Friday. Pearson, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pearson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 364.0%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

