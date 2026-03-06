PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Buys 2,138 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $56,036.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,892,138 shares in the company, valued at $102,012,936.98. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,844.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,185,711.18.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $317,100.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,429.40.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $561,736.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $5,359,266.39.

PAR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 536,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,916,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional buying — Voss Capital disclosed several purchases across Jan–Feb that together equal roughly $14.6M of stock and lifted its stake to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Major institutional buying — Voss Capital disclosed several purchases across Jan–Feb that together equal roughly $14.6M of stock and lifted its stake to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong institutional conviction that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Elevated call‑option activity was reported (sharp spike in call volume), which often accompanies short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging flows that can prop up the stock in the near term.

Elevated call‑option activity was reported (sharp spike in call volume), which often accompanies short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging flows that can prop up the stock in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat consensus in its Feb. 26 quarter (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat), which supports medium‑term valuation but may already be reflected in the price.

Recent fundamentals: PAR beat consensus in its Feb. 26 quarter (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat), which supports medium‑term valuation but may already be reflected in the price. Neutral Sentiment: Context on Voss buys: those purchases occurred across multiple dates and prices (mid‑$30s down into low‑$20s), which shows accumulation at varied levels but does not guarantee further buying. Voss Capital SEC filing

Context on Voss buys: those purchases occurred across multiple dates and prices (mid‑$30s down into low‑$20s), which shows accumulation at varied levels but does not guarantee further buying. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks sold on Mar 3 and Mar 4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure on sentiment. Relevant filings: Insider trades summary and SEC Form 4 disclosures CEO filings CFO filings CAO filings Director filings

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

