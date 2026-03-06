PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Buys 2,138 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $56,036.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,892,138 shares in the company, valued at $102,012,936.98. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,844.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,185,711.18.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $317,100.00.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,429.40.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00.
- On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $561,736.80.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $5,359,266.39.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
PAR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 536,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PAR Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $72.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,916,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.
PAR Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major institutional buying — Voss Capital disclosed several purchases across Jan–Feb that together equal roughly $14.6M of stock and lifted its stake to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million
- Positive Sentiment: Elevated call‑option activity was reported (sharp spike in call volume), which often accompanies short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging flows that can prop up the stock in the near term.
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat consensus in its Feb. 26 quarter (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat), which supports medium‑term valuation but may already be reflected in the price.
- Neutral Sentiment: Context on Voss buys: those purchases occurred across multiple dates and prices (mid‑$30s down into low‑$20s), which shows accumulation at varied levels but does not guarantee further buying. Voss Capital SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks sold on Mar 3 and Mar 4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure on sentiment. Relevant filings: Insider trades summary and SEC Form 4 disclosures CEO filings CFO filings CAO filings Director filings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.
Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.