PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Acquires 182,862 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,185,711.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,276,750. This represents a 4.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,460,844.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 2,138 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $56,036.98.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Voss Capital, Lp bought 10,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $317,100.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $1,604,429.40.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $318,726.36.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $561,736.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 117,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Positive Sentiment: Voss Capital made a material purchase of PAR shares worth roughly $14.6 million, signaling increased conviction from a major holder — this is often read as a bullish endorsement by the market. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Voss Capital made a material purchase of PAR shares worth roughly $14.6 million, signaling increased conviction from a major holder — this is often read as a bullish endorsement by the market. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options flow: traders bought ~6,188 call contracts (a ~525% spike vs. normal daily call volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can lift the stock on short‑term flows and gamma hedging.

Unusually large options flow: traders bought ~6,188 call contracts (a ~525% spike vs. normal daily call volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can lift the stock on short‑term flows and gamma hedging. Neutral Sentiment: SEC disclosures show Voss’s purchases were made across several dates at different prices (from ~$26 down to ~$22), bringing its reported stake to about 4.14M shares valued near $93M — useful context for sizing the holder but not a guaranteed catalyst. Voss Capital SEC filing

SEC disclosures show Voss’s purchases were made across several dates at different prices (from ~$26 down to ~$22), bringing its reported stake to about 4.14M shares valued near $93M — useful context for sizing the holder but not a guaranteed catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Company insiders (CEO Savneet Singh, CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King) completed multiple sales in early March totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices around $17–$18. Insider selling can pressure sentiment, especially when concentrated among top executives. Relevant SEC filings: CEO filings CFO filings CAO filings Director filings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

