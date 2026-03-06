PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,890,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,276,800. This trade represents a 4.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 65,100 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,460,844.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,185,711.18.

On Friday, January 30th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 2,138 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,036.98.

On Friday, January 23rd, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $317,100.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,429.40.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $318,726.36.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $561,736.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,359,266.39.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 117,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,782. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36.

PAR Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. PAR Technology's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 364,892 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 360.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 298,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 234,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in PAR Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,434 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Voss Capital made a material purchase of PAR shares worth roughly $14.6 million, signaling increased conviction from a major holder — this is often read as a bullish endorsement by the market.

Unusually large options flow: traders bought ~6,188 call contracts (a ~525% spike vs. normal daily call volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can lift the stock on short‑term flows and gamma hedging.

SEC disclosures show Voss's purchases were made across several dates at different prices (from ~$26 down to ~$22), bringing its reported stake to about 4.14M shares valued near $93M — useful context for sizing the holder but not a guaranteed catalyst.

Company insiders (CEO Savneet Singh, CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King) completed multiple sales in early March totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices around $17–$18. Insider selling can pressure sentiment, especially when concentrated among top executives.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

