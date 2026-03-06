Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 14.4% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $201.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

