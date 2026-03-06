Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,373,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 427,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,624,000.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA AVLC opened at $80.45 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.
