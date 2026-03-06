PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Here are the key takeaways from PageGroup’s conference call:

Get PageGroup alerts:

The group reported gross profit of £769.5m (‑7.6% cc) and operating profit of £20.9m (down from £52.4m), with a low conversion rate of 2.7% and EPS of £0.029, signalling weaker trading and squeezed profitability.

and operating profit of £20.9m (down from £52.4m), with a low conversion rate of 2.7% and EPS of £0.029, signalling weaker trading and squeezed profitability. Management took cost actions that incurred ~£15m one‑off charges in 2025 but expect these and other measures to deliver ~£15m of annualized savings from 2026, improving future margins.

Performance was geographically mixed — growth in the U.S. and an Asia‑Pacific recovery (H2) contrasted with ongoing weakness in Continental Europe and the U.K., with offer‑to‑placement conversion remaining the primary operational constraint.

Strategic initiatives are gaining traction — Page Executive lifted median placement salaries and fees, Enterprise Solutions (outsourcing) grew 18% and top‑20 client gross profit was 12% ahead of 2022, while AI and data investments produced measurable productivity gains.

The board proposed a final dividend of £0.0321 per share after returning £53.6m in ordinary dividends in 2025 and retained net cash of £31.4m, maintaining a cautious capital allocation stance given market uncertainty.

PageGroup Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 156.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.46. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.04. The stock has a market cap of £489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Key Stories Impacting PageGroup

Positive Sentiment: Non‑executive director Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares at GBX 140, signalling insider confidence and providing a modest support signal to the share price. Read More.

Non‑executive director Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares at GBX 140, signalling insider confidence and providing a modest support signal to the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed GBX 2.90 EPS with weak profitability metrics (ROE ~4.9%, net margin ~0.7%), underscoring soft demand and limited near‑term earnings momentum. Read More.

Quarterly results showed GBX 2.90 EPS with weak profitability metrics (ROE ~4.9%, net margin ~0.7%), underscoring soft demand and limited near‑term earnings momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management held a conference call and released slides — useful for investors to hear regional hiring trends and any forward guidance adjustments. Read More.

Management held a conference call and released slides — useful for investors to hear regional hiring trends and any forward guidance adjustments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: PageGroup halved/slashed its dividend after profits fell steeply, reducing income appeal and signalling management caution on cash returns. Dividend cuts tend to amplify selling by income‑focused holders. Read More.

PageGroup halved/slashed its dividend after profits fell steeply, reducing income appeal and signalling management caution on cash returns. Dividend cuts tend to amplify selling by income‑focused holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported profits plunged (reports cite a ~67% pretax slump) and management flagged slowing hiring in Europe — the core demand driver — which is the main reason for the share price weakness. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting PageGroup this week:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PageGroup

Insider Activity at PageGroup

In other PageGroup news, insider Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,216.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.