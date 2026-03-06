Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 274.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

