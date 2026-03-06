Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 9th

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODDS opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile
