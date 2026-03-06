Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 9th

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODDS opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports. ODDS was launched on Apr 8, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.