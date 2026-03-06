Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.23 and traded as low as GBX 615. Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 630, with a volume of 7,015,429 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £770.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 763.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 657.11.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

