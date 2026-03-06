OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, Zacks reports. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 24.85%.The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. 12,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OTC Markets Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

