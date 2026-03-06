OSB Group (LON:OSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 75.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 42.75%.

The group delivered on its 2025 guidance with profit before tax of £383m , ROTE of 13.7%, TNAV up to £5.79, a 5% dividend increase and a further £100m share buyback announced for 2026.

, ROTE of 13.7%, TNAV up to £5.79, a 5% dividend increase and a further announced for 2026. Net interest income fell 2% and NIM was down modestly; 2026 NIM guidance of circa 225 bps is explicitly conditional on elevated funding costs normalizing, so margins are at risk if funding remains expensive.

is explicitly conditional on elevated funding costs normalizing, so margins are at risk if funding remains expensive. The tech transformation is on track and on budget — >40% of mortgage applications are on the new platform with much faster turnarounds (AIP <10 minutes, some offers <2 hours), expected to drive efficiency and improved distribution.

Lending growth was modest (net loans +3.2%) but originations rose 19% and originations in higher‑yielding sub‑segments increased 53%, shifting the book mix (higher‑yielding now 12% vs 9%); credit metrics remain stable (3‑month+ arrears 1.7%, ECL £123.6m).

Capital is strong (CET1 15.8% after buybacks, 16.6% pre‑buyback) with a new board CET1 target of 13–13.5% to enable returns, though Basel III.1 RWA uplifts (~9%) are expected to reduce CET1 by ~1.3% and will influence the glide path.

OSB Group Trading Up 1.6%

OSB stock opened at GBX 583.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.08. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 360.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 647.50.

OSB Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

