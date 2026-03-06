OSB Group (LON:OSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 75.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 42.75%.
Here are the key takeaways from OSB Group’s conference call:
- The group delivered on its 2025 guidance with profit before tax of £383m, ROTE of 13.7%, TNAV up to £5.79, a 5% dividend increase and a further £100m share buyback announced for 2026.
- Net interest income fell 2% and NIM was down modestly; 2026 NIM guidance of circa 225 bps is explicitly conditional on elevated funding costs normalizing, so margins are at risk if funding remains expensive.
- The tech transformation is on track and on budget — >40% of mortgage applications are on the new platform with much faster turnarounds (AIP <10 minutes, some offers <2 hours), expected to drive efficiency and improved distribution.
- Lending growth was modest (net loans +3.2%) but originations rose 19% and originations in higher‑yielding sub‑segments increased 53%, shifting the book mix (higher‑yielding now 12% vs 9%); credit metrics remain stable (3‑month+ arrears 1.7%, ECL £123.6m).
- Capital is strong (CET1 15.8% after buybacks, 16.6% pre‑buyback) with a new board CET1 target of 13–13.5% to enable returns, though Basel III.1 RWA uplifts (~9%) are expected to reduce CET1 by ~1.3% and will influence the glide path.
OSB Group Trading Up 1.6%
OSB stock opened at GBX 583.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.08. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 360.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 647.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.
More OSB Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting OSB Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approves a new £100m share buyback to be executed via open‑market purchases, signalling management believes the stock is attractively valued and boosting demand for shares. OSB announces new GBP100 million buyback as posts “resilient” 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Board increased the dividend alongside the buyback, returning more cash to shareholders — a direct, supportive action for the share price. OSB hikes dividend, launches buyback after fall in profit
- Positive Sentiment: Originations rose 19% to £4.7bn in 2025, reflecting progress on the group’s diversification strategy and supporting future revenue potential. OSB’s diversification focus sees originations rise 19% to £4.7bn in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Management cut its capital target, freeing up “over £100m” to fund shareholder returns — this underpins the buyback/dividend move and signals a more shareholder-friendly capital allocation. OSB Group cuts capital target, frees up over £100m for returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: EPS was GBX 75.60; net margin ~42.8% and ROE ~12.4%. Management hosted a call and slide deck providing detail — solid unit economics, but context matters for future guidance. View Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Company commentary and media coverage note a fall in reported profit versus the prior period — the buyback/dividend can be read as management offsetting weaker earnings, which could concern investors focused on sustainable profit growth. OSB hikes dividend, launches buyback after fall in profit
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.
