Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $281.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.81. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $452.51.

Key Adobe News

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.56.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.