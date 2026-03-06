Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 29,335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 gross bookings grew ~22%, driven by mobility and delivery, and Uber guided to $52–$53.5B bookings for the March quarter — evidence of demand momentum that supports revenue and operating leverage upside. Gross Bookings Growth Bodes Well for Uber

Q4 gross bookings grew ~22%, driven by mobility and delivery, and Uber guided to $52–$53.5B bookings for the March quarter — evidence of demand momentum that supports revenue and operating leverage upside. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $100 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and offering analyst support to the stock. Benzinga: BTIG Reaffirms Buy

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $100 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels and offering analyst support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Uber announced a partnership with Joby Aviation to integrate eVTOL bookings — a potential long-term new revenue stream if Joby achieves FAA certification and scale, but commercialization and unit-economics risks mean benefits are likely multi-year. Uber and Joby Aviation Team Up

Uber announced a partnership with Joby Aviation to integrate eVTOL bookings — a potential long-term new revenue stream if Joby achieves FAA certification and scale, but commercialization and unit-economics risks mean benefits are likely multi-year. Negative Sentiment: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s public comments endorsing a “really demanding” weekend-response culture have drawn staff criticism — raising short-term reputational and employee-retention risk that can affect execution. Uber CEO Work Culture Remarks

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s public comments endorsing a “really demanding” weekend-response culture have drawn staff criticism — raising short-term reputational and employee-retention risk that can affect execution. Negative Sentiment: A New York judge found a taxi insurer failed to defend Uber in crash cases, highlighting ongoing litigation and liability exposure that could increase legal costs or settlement risk. Insurer Failed to Defend Uber in Crash Cases

A New York judge found a taxi insurer failed to defend Uber in crash cases, highlighting ongoing litigation and liability exposure that could increase legal costs or settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Uber posted a quarterly EPS miss (reported $0.71 vs. $0.79 consensus) despite revenue growth; the miss is dragging near-term sentiment and helps explain downward pressure on the stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

