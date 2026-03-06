Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 140,541 Shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF $CNEQ

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 5.37% of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 144,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNEQ opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.76. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 53.0%.

The Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, targeting large-cap companies with high growth potential. The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of no more than 30 stocks, seeking long-term captial appreciation CNEQ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

