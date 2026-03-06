Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $442.30 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

