Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $1.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.