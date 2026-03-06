Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

DHR opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.