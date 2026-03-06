Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 16,481 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after buying an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,816,000. SWF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,941 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.