Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 14,001 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,947,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. TCW Transform 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $897.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No. 1.

