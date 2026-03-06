Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 4.9%

MCK opened at $931.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $626.33 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.