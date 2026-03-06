Orderly 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (ORDER)

Orderly (ORDER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Orderly has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orderly has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Orderly token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Orderly

Orderly’s genesis date was August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,072,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. Orderly’s official message board is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork.

Buying and Selling Orderly

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,072,256.90112988 with 369,488,824.34130132 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05363268 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,142,554.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using US dollars.

