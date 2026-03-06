Orchard Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,618 Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Metallus comprises about 1.3% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Metallus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metallus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,539,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metallus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metallus

In related news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,864.56. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $328,592. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Metallus Stock Down 0.1%

MTUS stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $742.38 million, a P/E ratio of -592.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Metallus had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

