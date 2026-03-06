OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,937,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,661. The company has a market cap of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 682,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 202,446 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 509,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Key OptimizeRx News

Here are the key news stories impacting OptimizeRx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — OptimizeRx reported EPS of $0.41 (vs. $0.23 consensus) and revenue of $32.24M (beat estimates). Strong quarter demonstrates ongoing revenue growth and margin improvement. UPDATE – OptimizeRx Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations — OptimizeRx reported EPS of $0.41 (vs. $0.23 consensus) and revenue of $32.24M (beat estimates). Strong quarter demonstrates ongoing revenue growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $10M share repurchase (up to ~6.8% of shares) — buybacks typically support share price and signal management believes stock is undervalued. Stock Buybacks

Board approved a $10M share repurchase (up to ~6.8% of shares) — buybacks typically support share price and signal management believes stock is undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and coverage — management discussed strategy and a 2026 revenue target range; investors can review the call transcript and highlights for more color on drivers and risks. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Conference call and coverage — management discussed strategy and a 2026 revenue target range; investors can review the call transcript and highlights for more color on drivers and risks. Neutral Sentiment: Intraday trading volatility — the stock experienced multiple LULD (limit up/limit down) pauses this session, reflecting sharp intraday price movement and contributing to higher-than-normal volume.

Intraday trading volatility — the stock experienced multiple LULD (limit up/limit down) pauses this session, reflecting sharp intraday price movement and contributing to higher-than-normal volume. Negative Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance below street expectations — company guided to $109M–$114M for FY2026 versus consensus ~ $122M, raising concern about near-term top-line momentum. OptimizeRx signals $109M-$114M revenue target for 2026

2026 revenue guidance below street expectations — company guided to $109M–$114M for FY2026 versus consensus ~ $122M, raising concern about near-term top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets sharply — Roth MKM lowered its PT from $32 to $18 (still a buy), B. Riley cut to $11 (buy reaffirmed), and Stephens trimmed to $10 and moved to Equal Weight. The steep PT reductions weigh on market sentiment despite some buy ratings remaining. Analyst Price Target Changes

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.