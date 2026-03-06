ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.4667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 84.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in ONEOK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.