One Wealth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.8% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,304,000 after buying an additional 4,510,762 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 483,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,019,000 after acquiring an additional 450,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,545,000 after acquiring an additional 409,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,026.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 402,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,186,000 after acquiring an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $240.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $250.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.