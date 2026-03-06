ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 127319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.24%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,144.24. This represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1,393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $70,767,000. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 776,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 390,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,029,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 187.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 358,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc. is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

