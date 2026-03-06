Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.97.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $203,319.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,981.95. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,658. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 853.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 572.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5,770.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

