Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.5950. Obayashi shares last traded at $26.5950, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.