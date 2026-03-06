NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,966 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $788,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

