Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nutrien by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,058,000 after buying an additional 3,900,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,416,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

