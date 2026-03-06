NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,047,404.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,727.98. The trade was a 35.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 256,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,885.52. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 659.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NOV by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded NOV to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

NOV Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

