Northland Securities Estimates SoundThinking Q4 Earnings

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SoundThinking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter worth $245,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $112,619.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,039,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,564,921.70. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,417 shares of company stock valued at $979,843. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

