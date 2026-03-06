Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $311.57 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $291.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

