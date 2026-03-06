Noble Financial Weighs in on Star Equity FY2025 Earnings

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Equity in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Star Equity in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ STRR opened at $10.05 on Friday. Star Equity has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Star Equity news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 4,365 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $39,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,419.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,977 shares of company stock valued at $190,728 and have sold 23,000 shares valued at $213,783. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Equity

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

