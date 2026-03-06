Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (NEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 22nd

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 423.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 8th.

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.61, a P/E/G ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

