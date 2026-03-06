Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NEXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NEXN stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $424.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexxen International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nexxen International by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexxen International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 950,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Nexxen reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.27 expected and revenue of $100.7M vs. $100.4M consensus; the quarter showed healthy margins and ROE, a clear near‑term catalyst for sentiment. MarketBeat Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Nexxen reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.27 expected and revenue of $100.7M vs. $100.4M consensus; the quarter showed healthy margins and ROE, a clear near‑term catalyst for sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt raised its price target from $15 to $16 and reiterated a buy rating — this is a strong bullish signal and was cited by market sources as supporting today’s upside. TickerReport on Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised its price target from $15 to $16 and reiterated a buy rating — this is a strong bullish signal and was cited by market sources as supporting today’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Product & distribution wins: Nexxen highlighted expansion into AI‑resilient channels, enhanced mobile in‑app capabilities, and a programmatic Smart TV home‑screen ad solution integrated with VIDAA and The Trade Desk — these growth initiatives support medium‑term revenue mix improvement. GlobeNewswire Release

Product & distribution wins: Nexxen highlighted expansion into AI‑resilient channels, enhanced mobile in‑app capabilities, and a programmatic Smart TV home‑screen ad solution integrated with VIDAA and The Trade Desk — these growth initiatives support medium‑term revenue mix improvement. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance set at $375M–$390M, slightly below the $387.1M consensus — guidance narrows expectations but is broadly in line with current forecasts; watch execution vs. this range. Guidance Release

FY‑2026 revenue guidance set at $375M–$390M, slightly below the $387.1M consensus — guidance narrows expectations but is broadly in line with current forecasts; watch execution vs. this range. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord and Scotiabank trimmed price targets (Canaccord $12→$11; Scotiabank $12→$10) but kept buy/sector‑outperform ratings — these cuts reduce implied upside but maintain analyst support. Benzinga Coverage

Canaccord and Scotiabank trimmed price targets (Canaccord $12→$11; Scotiabank $12→$10) but kept buy/sector‑outperform ratings — these cuts reduce implied upside but maintain analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Needham lowered its target from $9 to $7.50 while keeping a buy rating — that target is roughly in line with the current share price and represents a downside pressure on upside expectations. TickerReport on Needham

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

