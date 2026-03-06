NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.