New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives $8.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.1750.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of New Gold to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.57. New Gold has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,796,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after buying an additional 24,495,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,274,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,787,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,883,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold and copper mining assets. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of two exploration firms and has since grown into a multi-asset mining platform. Headquartered in Toronto, New Gold emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operational execution, with a commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community relations.

New Gold’s principal producing assets include the New Afton Mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River Mine in northwestern Ontario.

