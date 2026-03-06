Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Ciena Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $299.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 351.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total value of $2,741,522.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,747,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 23.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,451,000 after buying an additional 1,219,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,102,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,300,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

