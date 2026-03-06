MultiBank Group ($MBG) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, MultiBank Group has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One MultiBank Group token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiBank Group has a market cap of $36.23 million and $7.18 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.56 or 0.99685805 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,416.48 or 1.00025813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MultiBank Group Token Profile

MultiBank Group’s launch date was July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. The official message board for MultiBank Group is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. MultiBank Group’s official website is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en.

MultiBank Group Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 191,020,521.21865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.29488477 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,192,949.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg? utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiBank Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MultiBank Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

