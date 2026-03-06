Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.55. 415,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 658,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
