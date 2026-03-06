Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $17.00.

1/7/2026 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $17.00.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Jr. Occi bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $423,795. This trade represents a 32.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Day purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,760.02. The trade was a 28.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with attractive current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies. By focusing on floating-rate structures, it aims to offer a measure of protection against rising interest rates while generating regular cash distributions.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of direct lending opportunities across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business services, and industrials.

