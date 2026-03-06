Mohammed Abbas Sells 3,458 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $146,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,840.40. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammed Abbas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mohammed Abbas sold 1,580 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $67,150.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.4%

FDP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,191. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fresh Del Monte Produce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20, ~2.8% yield) with record/ex-dividend dates in early March — supports income-oriented holders and provides a near-term cash return to shareholders. Dividend & company update

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (annualized $1.20, ~2.8% yield) with record/ex-dividend dates in early March — supports income-oriented holders and provides a near-term cash return to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst moves have turned more favorable (Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings upgraded FDP to Buy), which can support demand from retail and institutional buyers. Analyst upgrades

Recent analyst moves have turned more favorable (Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings upgraded FDP to Buy), which can support demand from retail and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: EPS materially beat consensus ($0.70 vs. $0.28) but revenue slightly missed estimates ($968.2M vs. ~$1.01B). The EPS beat is positive for profitability metrics, but the revenue shortfall and modest year-over-year growth make the release a mixed signal. Earnings summary

Quarterly results: EPS materially beat consensus ($0.70 vs. $0.28) but revenue slightly missed estimates ($968.2M vs. ~$1.01B). The EPS beat is positive for profitability metrics, but the revenue shortfall and modest year-over-year growth make the release a mixed signal. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (roughly 65%) with several large funds reported adding to or trimming positions in recent quarters — signals steady professional interest but not an immediate directional catalyst. Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (roughly 65%) with several large funds reported adding to or trimming positions in recent quarters — signals steady professional interest but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported across multiple senior executives (COO, CFO and several SVPs) on March 3–4 — sizable transactions include thousands of shares sold at ~\$42.28–\$42.50 and notable percentage reductions in some officers’ holdings. Heavy insider selling can signal caution from management or simply portfolio diversification/liquidity needs, but markets often view clustered officer sales as a near-term negative. Insider selling report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FDP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,011,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,439,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 859,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $21,174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 562,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 181,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.