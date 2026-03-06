Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 5328518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Moderna Trading Down 6.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 145.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. Moderna’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $7,814,839.56. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,457,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,180,734.68. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 184,366 shares of company stock worth $8,531,936 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,910,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $95,209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

