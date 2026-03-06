Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.3804, but opened at $30.00. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $31.0875, with a volume of 7,446 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

