Michael Holt Buys 1,000 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Holt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.59 per share, for a total transaction of $186,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,873.20. This trade represents a 11.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $189.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $316.71. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Morningstar from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 278.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morningstar by 879.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.